I’m launching a new series with The Newsletter Workshop , a two-hour live class via Zoom, this fall.

Here’s the information:

I will discuss my experience building my newsletter, From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy, over four years and using it to solidify my niche as a food and culture writer; provide examples of newsletters that do different things well; provide questions and exercises that will help you figure out how to better approach your own newsletter; and lead a question and answer section.

We will go over the options for platforms you can use to write your newsletter, how to develop a consistent posting schedule, and how your own reading behaviors can help you figure out your newsletter voice. I’ll be providing a PDF of my presentation beforehand that will include a worksheet with the essential questions to ask yourself about what you want your newsletter to achieve. This will provide you with insight as well as guardrails that will ensure you maintain consistency and inspiration.

WHEN

Tuesday, September 10; Tuesday, October 8; Tuesday, November 12

Session No. 1: 11 AM to 1 PM EST

Session No. 2: 7 PM to 9 PM EST

HOW MUCH

$100 for non-paid subscribers; $75 for paid subscribers (the discount code is in the newsletter chat, as well as the email header for this email)

The 22 books I read this year, in full, that were new to me—not including any research or re-reading, or books I dipped in and out of, or anything I’ve read that I wouldn’t recommend for one reason or another. I started to try out audiobooks this year, which have been a fun way to keep up with “cool books” and broader cultural conversation—especially as someone with a dog to walk!