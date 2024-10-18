The Monthly Menu: The Cost of Local Eggs
One of our farmers personally explained a small price increase.
We received a text message from the farmer we buy eggs from each week at our local market telling us all the reasons our usual dozen would be increasing in cost from $6 to $7. This is only a $2 increase in the cost of a dozen over the five years I’ve been getting food in San Juan (it went up to $6 from $5 at some point in the deep pandemic).
While we ha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.