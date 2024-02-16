The Monthly Menu: January Was So Long
Eating between Montreal and San Juan. Plus: A big recipe update.
January was so long! Oh, so long indeed… In the midst of it, we escaped the warmth and the parties of the San Sebastían festival to go to Montreal, yet again. This time, it had snowed and it was snowing, providing much-needed coziness.
Aside from that trip, I haven’t been eating out much. This is out of the necessity that I’m sure many people are feelin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.