In July, we got the news that the owner of the building where we live will be selling off each apartment as its own unit. They offered it to us to buy first, as a courtesy, but we had not been planning to imminently make a down payment on this one-bedroom that needs a lot of historic-grade upkeep, and rents in Puerto Rico have increased from an average of $800 before the pandemic to over $2000 now. My husband grew up in Old San Juan, walks to work for his job in historic preservation, and my mother-in-law still lives around the corner—and we aren’t going to pay that much. But you can totally get an AirBnB for your vacation!!!