The Desk Book Club: ‘Longthroat Memoirs’ May Discussion
The good and the uncomfortable in the first half of Aribisala's essay collection.
Longthroat Memoirs: Soups, Sex and Nigerian Taste Buds begins with a consideration of what it means to write about food at all. To name food. Author Yemisí Aríbisálà notes that it was while living in the UK that she found out it was rude not to discuss the food while eating it, which isn’t the case in her home of Nigeria. In Nigeria, people assume that …
