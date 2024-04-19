The Desk Book Club: ‘Food in Cuba’ April Discussion
Sunday Zoom details! Plus: Finishing the book and considering adequacy.
On Sunday, we will Zoom at 2 p.m. EST. You don’t have to have read the book to join the Zoom—we will be hanging out and chatting casually, with the book as jumping-off point. The meeting can be accessed through this link. I’ll send a reminder Sunday via Chat.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.