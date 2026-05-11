I love hotels. There is nothing I want on vacation more than to be in a good city, in a good hotel. A trite, boring statement, right? Obvious! Who doesn’t? But as with everything I love, I’ve become a bit of critic. When I fantasize about exiting the writing game, I think about being a hotelier. I’ve stayed at places ranging from 2 to 5 stars in the last year and change, so here are my top considerations—and I’m naming names!

In the Monday afternoon chat today in the Tomato Tomato Discord, I want to hear your hotel thoughts and for you to share your own favorites. When you become a member, you’ll automatically receive an invitation to join by email. Existing members can find the link to join at this page.

The Self-Edit Workshop, its follow-up companion, will be tomorrow, May 12, at 11 a.m. EST. The brand-new Everything You’ve Wanted to Know About Selling a Book will be on Tuesday May 19 at 11 a.m. EST. The next Food Essay sessions will take place each Tuesday in June at 11 a.m. EST. The Newsletter, Research & Organization, and How to Create an Editorial Vision (free) workshops are now available as downloads.

1.

I don’t want to walk into a hotel and immediately see things for sale. I think this is doable even at a cheaper spot: hide them! Immediate commerce and Frito-Lays signal that I’m not about to be taken care of at even a basic level. The Cambria hotel in Somerville, Massachusetts, where I’ve stayed now twice, does a great job of both having the little grocer tucked away and having a curated but ample selection that mimics the feel of a good in-room minibar rather than a brightly lit 7-11. I got these Hot Dates there and they deliciously sustained me through a long travel day.

2.

A good bar is a must from the 3-star level and up; good food is always a bonus. I expect a tinge of mediocrity in hotel food, to be honest, because it’s designed to serve a broad swath of people, not to be interesting, and it’s there mainly to keep you from starving.