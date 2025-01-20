The inaugural 2024 Desk Book Club ended with an author talk featuring Dan Saladino, author of the final pick of the year, Eating to Extinction: The World's Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them. It was a rollicking and lively virtual conversation, and I’m so excited that the Salon Series will be keeping up this energy. One Monday per month now, I’ll be publishing the audio and text transcript of these conversations to share them with those folks who couldn’t make the events, as well as for reference for those who did.

For those who’d like to join the Desk Book Club in 2025, we’ll be having our first discussion of the year on Sunday, January 26, to talk about Banana Yoshimoto’s Kitchen. I’ll be sending out my reading notes as well as the Zoom link on Friday.

The 2024 Desk Book Club display at Archestratus in Greenpoint!

“This diversity is going to be such an important asset for us as a species going forward,” he says, “So the more people who understand that, know the story, the better, because it matters to us all.” Below, a conversation on oysters, heritage, skill, and biodiversity with Saladino. (Audio is embedded beyond the paywall, and there’s a link to the video at the end for those who prefer a visual.)