Newsletter Biz Q&A
You ask. I answer.
I launched my newsletter in 2020 right before the pandemic, not thinking it would become my job. I didn’t plan out an editorial calendar; I just planned to publish whatever I felt like writing about on Mondays. Eventually, a pattern and voice emerged, and when people were signing up as paid subscribers (I never did a big paid launch), I started to publish interviews for them. Eventually, I decided to publish recipes instead, because people were more interested in those and they align more with my long-term goals. Right now, I have 19.4K free signups and around 2250 paid subscribers. My open rate is consistently over 50% for free posts and over 60% for paid, and each free essay gets over 20K views in its first week.
My biggest tip for folks who are thinking about starting a newsletter is not to think so long-term that you psych yourself out. You also don’t have to do some big fancy launch, either: Start writing, give yourself a doable schedule, and see where it goes organically. You don’t even have to share your work at the start if you’re not ready.
I call my newsletter the flagship location of my ideas, meaning I put a lot of work into it, it’s how I make most of my living, and it’s where people can always find me, but it’s also a launching pad for other work, whether it’s essays for other outlets, media or speaking appearances, teaching, and (of course!) books. (This is why I think a consistent newsletter can also be good if you don’t plan to monetize.) What I do in the newsletter shows me where my head is and what I’m most interested in doing, and a lot of the writing I do there feeds into longer term work that I’m envisioning. But because I see it as a space for my writing and thinking practice, so to speak, I don’t think of it as something that needs to be perfect all the time. This is freeing.
It makes sense to me that the real bread and butter and purpose of my newsletter, the Monday essays, are free, because this makes them shareable, people can reference them, they get cited in other people’s work, and they build my free audience—and without a free audience, you’re not going to build a paid audience. The work I do for paid subscribers is rigorous, but the voice is also more casual—I write recipes and headnotes the way I talk to my friends, with less profanity.
My free signups see a note at the start of each Monday essay about becoming a paid subscriber, and I always—after the essays—mention what recipe will be coming on Friday with a subscribe button. I don’t talk much about paid subscriptions aside from that, though I’ll mention on social or occasionally write an essay where I’m exasperated by creative work and people subscribe more, which is nice of them! My big advice is to be normal and not ask of people what you wouldn’t want asked of yourself.
I think the most important thing is not to think about writing as something you do in front of the computer, but a way of being in the world. Stay engaged and you’ll have things to write about, whenever it is you do get to sit down, and don’t be embarrassed to take notes or speak notes into your phone when inspiration strikes. A writer has to learn how to tell people to shut up sometimes, politely. People who love you will deal.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.