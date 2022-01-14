From the Kitchen: White Bean Soup 🥣
This is what happens when someone who grew up on pasta fazool moves to Puerto Rico and buys some fancy beans.
Beans, being my main source of protein, are not an ingredient I fetishize. I have a stock of (sorry) Goya dried beans in the pantry because they’re the only ones available in the supermarket in Old San Juan, and I rely mainly on the basics: black beans, chickpeas. Every week, I make black bean tacos; every week, I make hummus. I do veggie burgers, black…