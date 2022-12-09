Why, you may ask, am I so obsessed with shortbread recipes? It’s because they’re so simple and adaptable. They’re so good at being cookie, sandwich cookie, tart shell—whatever you need. I would use this for a Linzer-type cookie with a lovely raspberry or cherry or other jam—a tart berry jam would pair nicely with the nuttiness. I have used it as a pumpkin pie and chocolate mousse tart crust.

You can give them a citrus-juice glaze (150 grams powdered sugar + zest & juice of 1 large piece of fruit); a plain vanilla glaze (250 grams powdered sugar + 50 grams aquafaba + 2 teaspoons vanilla—great for piping designs—and I haven’t done the math to bring it down because I always make this much for decorating days); or a simple dusting of powdered sugar (always my favorite).

This walnut version is a play on the tahini one, where a split of cane and brown sugar as well as a bit of salt, spice, and extra flour make it come together into something subtle but unmistakably rich.

For more holiday baking ideas: Peppermint Bark Cake; Gingerbread Cake; Carrot-Ginger Cake; Molasses Shortbread; Chocolate Tart with Chocolate Ganache; Non-Dairy Coquito; Marbled Chocolate-Tahini Shortbreads; Date Caramel Tart

A general recipe note that when I write just “butter” or “milk,” I’m saying you can use any unless I’m specifically naming something like full-fat coconut milk. Also, walnuts are the nuts I always have in my house, but use what you like here!