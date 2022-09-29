From the Kitchen: The Butter Recipe
This is how I make a quick baking fat with two ingredients I always have on hand.
My cookie and frosting recipes will all call for butter, and while I’ve mentioned in posts how I make my baking fat, I thought I would give it its own post so that I can easily refer people here.
When I was starting out as a vegan baker, the butter and margarine options on the market tasted disgusting to me and often had ingredients that I didn’t want t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.