From the Kitchen: Tembleque 🥥 with Spiced Carambola Syrup
It's a naturally vegan Puerto Rican coconut pudding.
Oh, I had a vision! It was a hibiscus tembleque with sorrel spices. It was a merging of Puerto Rican Christmas and English-speaking Caribbean Christmas. But then I found out that hibiscus is part of the okra family and has very strong thickening properties. It would’ve required a lot more hibiscus and a lot more recipe development to get me to a final v…
