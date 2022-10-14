From the Kitchen: Sorullitos de Masa Harina 🌽
A spin on the classic Puerto Rican appetizer, with a spicy cilantro dipping sauce.
The first thing that came to mind when I knew I was going to write about corn and use Masienda’s masa harina, which they kindly sent me, in a recipe was sorullitos. As I wrote on Monday, they’re the most common way to see cornmeal or harina de maíz used in Puerto Rico today. To make it with masa harina, I just substituted that for cornmeal—as I learned …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.