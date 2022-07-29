From the Kitchen: Notes on Tofu
How I like the most popular plant-based protein, with links to recipes, ingredients, and cookbooks that will make eating it more enjoyable.
There’s nothing new for me to say about tofu. There might not be anything new for anyone to say about tofu. In writing my forthcoming book, Meatless, I dug in deep on its history and went into the cookery books, and everything anyone might think is new about tofu—freezing for a more absorbent, meatier texture; turning it into cheese—can be found going b…