When I open the jar of almond extract, I am tempted to take a sip. It is, to me, the best scent on earth—the most enticing, the most rich, the most delicious. I hadn’t had any in my possession for ages, years, until I went shopping at the fancy grocer in Miramar (La Hacienda) and saw it on the shelf. Imagine my shock at the $16.99 price tag—was it alway…