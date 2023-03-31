From the Kitchen: Baking Tofu
Batch baking for ease and many possible preparations.
Last week, I wrote about dry-rubbing and roasting mushrooms without oil in order to batch cook for easier prep. I’ve been doing something similar with tofu lately, pressing a block, slicing into four to eight pieces, and then marinating in liquid shio koji.
I then bake it at 350 or 400 on a parchment-lined baking sheet, flipping when the bottom has brow…
