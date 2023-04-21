From the Kitchen: The Podcast Returns 🎙
Audio is coming back to the newsletter, featuring cookbook authors.
I have missed having a podcast, but I haven’t wanted to bring back the weekly format: It’s simply too much work to do well, and on top of the weekly essays, it’s also a big ask for you as an audience to engage deeply with my work twice a week.
In my effort to diversify the paid subscriber offerings, though, along with From the Desk Recommends… I will be…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.