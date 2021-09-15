From the Kitchen #02: Let’s Char

The best thing I’ve been cooking lately are little charred eggplants. One farm at our market, La Microfinca, brings these beautiful long skinny white eggplants that I don’t dare mess with too much. I just slice them in half longways, let them rest for 30 or so minutes in salt to drain out any bitterness, and then I score them with a knife in a crisscros…
