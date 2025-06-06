RANDOM THOUGHT No. 1: It recently occurred to me that the people who are most my people are the other women who loved Kids in the Hall as adolescents. Did you always put on Comedy Central at 2 p.m. EST after school? Did you sometimes not know what was going on with these dudes who were always in middling-to-bad drag but love it regardless? We could be friends!

RANDOM THOUGHT No. 2: I don’t often include newsletters in my culture reading roundups because I think it’s easy enough to find other newsletters and that it’s extremely important to encourage reading other forms of edited media. Newsletters scratch a very different itch for me than the reading I do in publications and magazines. I also worry I would leave someone out and offend. But if anyone would like to request a list of my must-read one-author newsletters, I’d be happy to oblige at some future date. I’m planning to keep publishing in August, but once per week with a special item for paid subscribers. This kind of roundup could be one of them.

ESSAY WORKSHOP ANNOUNCEMENT: Limited to 10 people, includes discussion of work with others, along with personalized edits and rigorous feedback from me. The details are after the paywall because I’m giving paid subscribers the first opportunity to sign up.

Some supermarket vibes for you.

Onward, to the links!