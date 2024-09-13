From the Desk Recommends... My September Favorites
What I've been reading, watching, and listening to and highly recommend.
From fashion’s strange contemporary moment, where luxury is made in the same conditions as fast fashion, to some of our great poets continuing to give, to climate reparations; from Singapore to Julio Torres’ imagination to Italy of the early ’90s…
My culture picks for September, whether you like to read, watch, or listen.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.