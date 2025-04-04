Before we get into the roundup of my cultural recommendations for the month, some reminders:

This Sunday, April 6, the Desk Salon Series invites Layla Schlack. She is senior editor at Clarkson Potter, a former editor at Whetstone and Wine Enthusiast, has her MFA in fiction, and teaches writing. We'll be talking about her more behind-the-scenes work in food media and what it's been like to move from magazines to books. It will be on Zoom at 1 p.m. EST. The paid subscriber code for free signup is in the header, or email me.

On Tuesday, April 8, I’m teaching a workshop called “How to Create an Editorial Vision” in which we’ll discuss magazine structures, means of funding, and philosophies in ways that will help us design our own newsletters or other publications. I’ll be talking about my own editorial vision for this newsletter, too, and how I’ve developed it over time, along with those of a bunch of my favorite magazines. The paid subscriber discount code is in the header, or email me.

On Sunday, April 19, I’ll be leading a panel that I curated for the New York Public Library’s World Literature & Arts Festival at the Mulberry Street branch called “The Future of Food? It’s in the Kitchen.” Cookbook authors Joe Yonan, Hetty Lui McKinnon, Lesley Enston, and Lukas Volger will discuss how home cooking can be the real future of food, and Lukas will be leading a recipe writing workshop! You can sign up to attend in person or virtually, all free.

On Tuesday, April 22, I’ll be in conversation at Farm to People on the significance of regional food systems to future resiliency. Hope to see folks at both of these!

Apologies to anyone who’s very up on my goings-on, but I’ve found out that repetition is the key to awareness, so I’m shamelessly repeating myself when it comes to self-promotion.

Self-promotion via espresso cup

Onward to the reading, watching, and listening that have defined my recent weeks…