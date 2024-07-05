From the Desk Recommends... From AI’s Environmental Impact to a Georgian Film
The reading, watching, and listening for this month. Plus, a book giveaway.
We visited the exhibit “Puerto Rico Negrx” at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo last weekend, and it was really fantastic. There was a lot of food and ecological commentary in the art, and I especially loved an installation wherein the visitor enters a large-scale crab trap and uses a little flashlight to see different blue crab–related ephemera. A voice-…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.