I’ve not been making a conscious effort to receive more input and influence from real friends and acquaintances, printed matter, and ambient atmosphere lately, but some small shifts in my behavior have restored me to a less algorithmic past—and I’m better for it.

Songs I’m adding to my ongoing 2025 playlist are coming from the radio and a DJ set by my favorite El Batey bartender; movies and talks that I’m watching are recommendations from a friend or our TOMATO TOMATO Discord; and the pieces I’m reading and gathering here are, for the most part, from niche newsletters on the topics I’m interested in, that guide me toward the news I need. One of my new favorite podcasts I found out about in a magazine—the dream of the ’90s is alive, in my life!

Benicio, the intellectual, reading FRIEZE.

Onward to the links and recommendations for reading, watching, and listening.