From the Desk Recommends... Bad Waitress, Good Grape
Lab meat approval, the state of online influence, and more, in the monthly link roundup.
Forthcoming in From the Kitchen
July 14: On Being Vegetarian, a conversation with author Hetty McKinnon
July 21: 3 Low-Effort Pantry Meal Ideas
July 28: Kitchen Essential #2
August 4: From the Desk Recommends…
See the recipe index for the archive. All posts are available to paid subscribers.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.