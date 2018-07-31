From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy Podcast

Episode 9: Cara Nicoletti

Alicia Kennedy talks to the host of The Hangover Show, Cara Nicoletti, about her family butcher shop in Boston, what inspired her to cut down on meant, and why people should stop calling female butchers "badass."

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel



