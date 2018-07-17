Episode 7: Tia Keenan
|0:00
|-58:49
Alicia talks to cheese writer and community organizer Tia Keenan about dairy production, anti-capitalist food systems, and her backyard chickens. “You can’t solve a systematic problem through individual will,” Keenan says. “If we could, you know, the world would look really different.”
Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel
