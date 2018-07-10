Episode 6: Leah Kirts
|0:00
|-41:06
Alicia talks to food writer and nutrition educator Leah Kirts about her upbringing in rural Indiana, her time in the NYU food studies master’s program, and teaching kids about veganism.
Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel
This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.