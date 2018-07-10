From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy Podcast

Episode 6: Leah Kirts

CommentShare
  
0:00
-41:06

Alicia talks to food writer and nutrition educator Leah Kirts about her upbringing in rural Indiana, her time in the NYU food studies master’s program, and teaching kids about veganism.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel



This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe

CommentCommentShareShare