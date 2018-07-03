From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy Podcast

Episode 5: Nadya Agrawal

Alicia talks to culture writer Nadya Agrawal, founder of the South Asian-centered magazine Kajal about what made her become vegan, how veganism can better connect to other social justice movements, and turmeric lattes.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel



