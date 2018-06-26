From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy Podcast

Episode 4: Lukas Volger

Alicia talks to Lukas Volger about his 60 percent vegetarian diet, cookbooks, veggie burger lines, and his work on the queer food journal Jarry Mag.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel



