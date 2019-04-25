Episode 30: Chicago Part Two

In the second part of Alicia’s visit to Chicago, she speaks with pastry chef Valeria Taylor, and food writers Tim Mazurek and Natalie Slater. They discuss their frustrations with the way Chicago’s food scene is repeatedly defined by critics based in LA and NYC, their favorite animal-free recipes, and what they think makes for a good vegan city.



Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy

Produced by Sareen Patel





