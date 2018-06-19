Episode 3: Gabriel Hernandez
|0:00
|-43:09
Alicia talks to chef Gabriel Hernandez of Verde Mesa in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, about the connotations of “vegetarian,” the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, and the island’s beet resurgence.
Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel
