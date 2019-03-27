Episode 26: Danielle Ricciardi and Daniel Strong

Alicia talks with and Danielle Ricciardi and Daniel Strong, a couple who founded the vegan comfort food business Chickpea and Olive. They discuss the process of getting products into Whole Foods, how delivery apps can financially undercut restaurants, and the concept of “making a burger out of all the things that cows eat.”



Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy

Produced by Sareen Patel





This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe