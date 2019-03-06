Episode 23: Toby Buggiani

Alicia talks with Toby Buggiani, the owner of Adelina's in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, which serves plant-based Italian cuisine. They discuss his wilder younger years, how his menu was inspired by Roman and Neapolitan cooking, and the latest developments in the search for the perfect cashew mozzarella.



Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy

Produced by Sareen Patel





This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe