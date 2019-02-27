Episode 22: Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello

Alicia talks with Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello, a public health expert who runs Monsoon Sweets, a South Asian-inspired dessert company. They discuss the systemic power of large food corporations, the ironies of selling desserts while campaigning for healthier diets, and the psychological tricks involved in passing on a vegetarianism to kids.



Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy

Produced by Sareen Patel





This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe