From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy Podcast

Episode 22: Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello

Alicia talks with Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello, a public health expert who runs Monsoon Sweets, a South Asian-inspired dessert company. They discuss the systemic power of large food corporations, the ironies of selling desserts while campaigning for healthier diets, and the psychological tricks involved in passing on a vegetarianism to kids.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel



