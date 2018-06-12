Episode 2: Lagusta Yearwood
|0:00
|-39:22
Alicia talks to chef and chocolatier Lagusta Yearwood, owner of the chocolate shop Lagusta's Luscious and its sister café, Commissary, in New Paltz, New York. She also co-owns Confectionary in New York City, and her cookbook, Sweet X Salty: The Art of Vegan Confections by Lagusta's Luscious, will be out in 2019.
Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel
