Episode 18: Ysanet Batista

Alicia talks to Ysanet Batista, founder of the worker co-operative Woke Foods, which creates plant-based Dominican cuisine. They talk about how vegan food isn’t cruelty-free as long as farm workers lack labor rights, the West African origins of Dominican cuisine, and what a decolonized agriculture might look like.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy

Produced by Sareen Patel





This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe