Episode 17: Ethan Frisch & Ori Zohar

Alicia talks to Ethan Frisch and Ori Zohar of Burlap & Barrel: Single-Origin Spices, who apply models used in coffee and chocolate importation—with fair wages and a transparent supply chain—to spices. Topics covered include roast duck-flavored ice cream, using food to teach people about radical politics, and why it’s so important that we all learn to experiment more in the kitchen.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy

Produced by Sareen Patel





This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe