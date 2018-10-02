Episode 14: Cheryl Mitchell
|0:00
|-38:28
Alicia talks to food scientist Cheryl Mitchell, who developed Rice Dream and the Elmhurst Milked line of nut, grain, and seed milks. They discuss how she came to focus on vegan milks, the HydroRelease process she created, and why we need to diversify protein sources in order to keep feeding the human population.
Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel
This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.