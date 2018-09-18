From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy Podcast

Episode 12: Chitra Agrawal

Alicia talks to Chitra Agrawal — maker of the Brooklyn Delhi line of condiments, and author of the cookbook Vibrant India — about her lifelong vegetarianism, the word “curry,” and her punk rock youth in New Jersey.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel



