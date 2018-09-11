From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy Podcast

Episode 11: Gabriella Paiella

It’s not easy to make being vegan both funny and incisive, but that’s what writer Gabriella Paiella does both on Twitter and in her writing for The Cut. Alicia and Gabby discuss Tevas, bad jokes about vegans, and the relationship between veganism and body image.



