From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy Podcast

Episode 10: Shanika Hillocks & Theo Samuels

CommentShare
  
0:00
-29:53

Alicia talks to photographer Theo Samuels, who is a vegan, and writer Shanika Hillocks, who isn’t. They discuss the balance they’ve struck, including staying open to new foods while traveling and navigating a shared kitchen.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy
Produced by Sareen Patel



This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at www.aliciakennedy.news/subscribe

CommentCommentShareShare