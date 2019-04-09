On Monday, I wrote about how being online used to mean different things to me than it does now. I find social media a place of demands, hostility, miscommunication, and expectation that I’m not interested in delving into quite as much anymore. How are you feeling about social media these days? Do you have any resolutions around using it more, less, or differently?
Discuss: What's Social Media to You in 2021?
