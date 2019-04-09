From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy

Discuss: Translation in Food Writing

Alicia KennedyJul 1 51



On Wednesdays, we’re doing recommendations + discussions—usually for paid subscribers.

This week, I promised my favorite literature in translation, so I made a list on Bookshop for browsing (with the caveat that I don’t have all my books in San Juan yet to draw from and was bound to what’s available!). As with all my book lists, I’ll add to it.

To build on Monday’s essay, I want to ask: From where you stand, how would translation change food media? How would you like it to change food media? Would it change anything? Excited to chat.

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2020 Alicia Kennedy. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack