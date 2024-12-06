Buy the book.

“As an award-winning food editor and writer, Joe Yonan has spent years reporting on and making plant-based foods. With his finger on the pulse of this ever-growing cuisine, he has collected recipes and essays from prominent food writers in the plant-based sphere, creating a book that shows the true abundance of vegan food around the world, offering something for everyone. The book opens with an in-depth pantry section, showing how to create homemade versions of foundational ingredients like milks, butters, stocks, dressings, and spice mixes.”

To enter the giveaway, please comment with your email address. The winners will be selected randomly and contacted within 24 hours. Only paid subscribers are eligible.

Leave a comment