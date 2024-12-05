Advent Calendar Day 4: ‘The Yearlong Pantry’ by Erin Alderson
A cookbook by one of my favorite home kitchen thinkers.
“Erin Alderson's third cookbook is a vegetarian guide to grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Ingredient breakdowns with new cooking techniques and stunning recipes make The Yearlong Pantry both a timeless reference and a fun refresh for anyone looking to add new flourishes to pantry staples.”
To enter the giveaway, please comment with your email address. The winners will be selected randomly and contacted within 24 hours. Only paid subscribers are eligible.
