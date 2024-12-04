Buy the blend.

You’ve read my piece “On Martha” and maybe you’ve watched Martha yourself. Now cook with her blend that she worked with Burlap & Barrel Single-Origin Spices to produce. In her words: “My Pork & Poultry Seasoning is a delightful combination of garden herbs and spices. I use it to make the most delicious Thanksgiving stuffing. It is a versatile and flavorful blend that can be used when roasting chicken, turkey, pork, or even hearty root vegetables. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”

To enter the giveaway, please comment with your email address. The winners will be selected randomly and contacted within 24 hours. Only paid subscribers are eligible.

Leave a comment