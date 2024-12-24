Buy an oyster holder.

Every day, multiple times a day, I drop my wedding rings into an oyster shell. This is, I’m convinced, the only reason I haven’t lost them. My mom uses oysters we’ve eaten or recovered to create these keepsakes, which are dipped in resin to retain their shine.

To enter the giveaway, please comment with your email address. The winners will be selected randomly and contacted within 24 hours. Only paid subscribers are eligible.

Leave a comment