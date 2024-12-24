Advent Calendar Day 17: Locarni Goods Co. Oyster Holder
My mom’s hand-painted, resin-dipped oysters are perfect for holding rings or other precious items.
Every day, multiple times a day, I drop my wedding rings into an oyster shell. This is, I’m convinced, the only reason I haven’t lost them. My mom uses oysters we’ve eaten or recovered to create these keepsakes, which are dipped in resin to retain their shine.
To enter the giveaway, please comment with your email address. The winners will be selected randomly and contacted within 24 hours. Only paid subscribers are eligible.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.