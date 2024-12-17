Preorder the book.

“Originally published in 1955, James Baldwin’s timeless and moving essays on life in Harlem, the protest novel, movies, and African Americans abroad inaugurated him as one of the leading interpreters of the dramatic social changes erupting in the United States in the 20th century. Through a mix of autobiographical and analytical essays, Baldwin delivers honest and raw revelations about what it means to be Black in America, specifically pre-Civil Rights Movement, and how, he himself, came to understand the nation.”

To enter the giveaway, please comment with your email address. The winners will be selected randomly and contacted within 24 hours. Only paid subscribers are eligible.

Leave a comment