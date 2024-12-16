Buy the book.

I wanted to do a week of Beacon Press books, as they published my first book, No Meat Required, and continue to be dedicated to publishing work that questions the United States’ dependence on industrial animal agriculture despite its destruction on levels of environment, labor, and animal welfare. They’re also reissuing some of their classics in the New Year, and I wanted the opportunity to highlight these.

“In Transfarmation, president and CEO of Mercy For Animals Leah Garcés explains how food and farming policies have failed over decades and offers insights into the wave of change coming from a new crop of farmers and communities who are constructing a humane and sustainable farming system. Factory animal farming faces an abundance of issues--from environmental concerns and animal cruelty, to exploited farmers and poor working conditions--and more and more farmers are searching for a way out and for a new start.”

To enter the giveaway, please comment with your email address. The winners will be selected randomly and contacted within 24 hours. Only paid subscribers are eligible.

Leave a comment